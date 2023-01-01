Canadian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CAD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
336287 kzt

1.00000 CAD = 336.28700 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CAD336.28700 KZT
5 CAD1681.43500 KZT
10 CAD3362.87000 KZT
20 CAD6725.74000 KZT
50 CAD16814.35000 KZT
100 CAD33628.70000 KZT
250 CAD84071.75000 KZT
500 CAD168143.50000 KZT
1000 CAD336287.00000 KZT
2000 CAD672574.00000 KZT
5000 CAD1681435.00000 KZT
10000 CAD3362870.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Canadian Dollar
1 KZT0.00297 CAD
5 KZT0.01487 CAD
10 KZT0.02974 CAD
20 KZT0.05947 CAD
50 KZT0.14868 CAD
100 KZT0.29736 CAD
250 KZT0.74341 CAD
500 KZT1.48683 CAD
1000 KZT2.97365 CAD
2000 KZT5.94730 CAD
5000 KZT14.86825 CAD
10000 KZT29.73650 CAD