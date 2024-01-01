10 Kazakhstani tenges to Canadian dollars

Convert KZT to CAD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = C$0.002851 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 KZT to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00280.0028
Change1.76%-2.41%
View full history

1 KZT to CAD stats

The performance of KZT to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for KZT to CAD was 1.76.

The performance of KZT to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for KZT to CAD was -2.41.

Track market ratesView KZT to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8030.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8770.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4740.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Canadian Dollar
1 KZT0.00285 CAD
5 KZT0.01425 CAD
10 KZT0.02851 CAD
20 KZT0.05701 CAD
50 KZT0.14253 CAD
100 KZT0.28507 CAD
250 KZT0.71267 CAD
500 KZT1.42534 CAD
1000 KZT2.85068 CAD
2000 KZT5.70136 CAD
5000 KZT14.25340 CAD
10000 KZT28.50680 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CAD350.79400 KZT
5 CAD1,753.97000 KZT
10 CAD3,507.94000 KZT
20 CAD7,015.88000 KZT
50 CAD17,539.70000 KZT
100 CAD35,079.40000 KZT
250 CAD87,698.50000 KZT
500 CAD175,397.00000 KZT
1000 CAD350,794.00000 KZT
2000 CAD701,588.00000 KZT
5000 CAD1,753,970.00000 KZT
10000 CAD3,507,940.00000 KZT