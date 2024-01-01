Polish zloty to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert PLN to KZT at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ₸120.9 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
PLN to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 PLN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High125.9950127.0340
Low120.7640119.1510
Average123.5675123.4234
Change-4.01%0.53%
1 PLN to KZT stats

The performance of PLN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.9950 and a 30 day low of 120.7640. This means the 30 day average was 123.5675. The change for PLN to KZT was -4.01.

The performance of PLN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 127.0340 and a 90 day low of 119.1510. This means the 90 day average was 123.4234. The change for PLN to KZT was 0.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0730.8661,379.4710.93923.341
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8160.9351,490.111.81725.213
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1311.1241,790.6214.230.297
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4080.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PLN120.94000 KZT
5 PLN604.70000 KZT
10 PLN1,209.40000 KZT
20 PLN2,418.80000 KZT
50 PLN6,047.00000 KZT
100 PLN12,094.00000 KZT
250 PLN30,235.00000 KZT
500 PLN60,470.00000 KZT
1000 PLN120,940.00000 KZT
2000 PLN241,880.00000 KZT
5000 PLN604,700.00000 KZT
10000 PLN1,209,400.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Polish Zloty
1 KZT0.00827 PLN
5 KZT0.04134 PLN
10 KZT0.08269 PLN
20 KZT0.16537 PLN
50 KZT0.41343 PLN
100 KZT0.82685 PLN
250 KZT2.06714 PLN
500 KZT4.13427 PLN
1000 KZT8.26854 PLN
2000 KZT16.53708 PLN
5000 KZT41.34270 PLN
10000 KZT82.68540 PLN