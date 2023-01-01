1 thousand Polish zloty to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert PLN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 pln
115,883 kzt

1.00000 PLN = 115.88300 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.906050.78545383.21260.84151288.110.169422.3735
1 EUR1.103710.86696591.84170.9288951421.6811.223924.6935
1 GBP1.273151.153451105.9421.071431639.9412.946228.4827
1 INR0.01201740.01088830.0094391210.010112715.47960.122210.26887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PLN115.88300 KZT
5 PLN579.41500 KZT
10 PLN1158.83000 KZT
20 PLN2317.66000 KZT
50 PLN5794.15000 KZT
100 PLN11588.30000 KZT
250 PLN28970.75000 KZT
500 PLN57941.50000 KZT
1000 PLN115883.00000 KZT
2000 PLN231766.00000 KZT
5000 PLN579415.00000 KZT
10000 PLN1158830.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Polish Zloty
1 KZT0.00863 PLN
5 KZT0.04315 PLN
10 KZT0.08629 PLN
20 KZT0.17259 PLN
50 KZT0.43147 PLN
100 KZT0.86294 PLN
250 KZT2.15735 PLN
500 KZT4.31471 PLN
1000 KZT8.62941 PLN
2000 KZT17.25882 PLN
5000 KZT43.14705 PLN
10000 KZT86.29410 PLN