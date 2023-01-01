Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BGN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
255837 kzt

1.00000 BGN = 255.83700 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN255.83700 KZT
5 BGN1279.18500 KZT
10 BGN2558.37000 KZT
20 BGN5116.74000 KZT
50 BGN12791.85000 KZT
100 BGN25583.70000 KZT
250 BGN63959.25000 KZT
500 BGN127918.50000 KZT
1000 BGN255837.00000 KZT
2000 BGN511674.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1279185.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2558370.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00391 BGN
5 KZT0.01954 BGN
10 KZT0.03909 BGN
20 KZT0.07817 BGN
50 KZT0.19544 BGN
100 KZT0.39087 BGN
250 KZT0.97719 BGN
500 KZT1.95437 BGN
1000 KZT3.90875 BGN
2000 KZT7.81750 BGN
5000 KZT19.54375 BGN
10000 KZT39.08750 BGN