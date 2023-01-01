Chinese yuan rmb to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CNY to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
63,805.60 kzt

1.00000 CNY = 63.80560 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.3760.92060.8047971.5439283.2111.34655
1 HKD0.12818310.176380.1180050.1031610.19790510.66620.172605
1 CAD0.7267445.6695910.669040.5848811.1220460.47310.978597
1 EUR1.086258.474221.4946810.87421.6770990.38791.46269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY63.80560 KZT
5 CNY319.02800 KZT
10 CNY638.05600 KZT
20 CNY1276.11200 KZT
50 CNY3190.28000 KZT
100 CNY6380.56000 KZT
250 CNY15951.40000 KZT
500 CNY31902.80000 KZT
1000 CNY63805.60000 KZT
2000 CNY127611.20000 KZT
5000 CNY319028.00000 KZT
10000 CNY638056.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01567 CNY
5 KZT0.07836 CNY
10 KZT0.15673 CNY
20 KZT0.31345 CNY
50 KZT0.78363 CNY
100 KZT1.56726 CNY
250 KZT3.91815 CNY
500 KZT7.83630 CNY
1000 KZT15.67260 CNY
2000 KZT31.34520 CNY
5000 KZT78.36300 CNY
10000 KZT156.72600 CNY