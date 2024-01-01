10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KZT to CNY at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ¥0.01468 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
KZT to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CNY
1 KZT to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01480.0153
Low0.01430.0143
Average0.01460.0148
Change0.01%-4.09%
1 KZT to CNY stats

The performance of KZT to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0148 and a 30 day low of 0.0143. This means the 30 day average was 0.0146. The change for KZT to CNY was 0.01.

The performance of KZT to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0143. This means the 90 day average was 0.0148. The change for KZT to CNY was -4.09.

1 USD11.3831.32117.8030.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8760.670.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4780.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01468 CNY
5 KZT0.07341 CNY
10 KZT0.14681 CNY
20 KZT0.29362 CNY
50 KZT0.73405 CNY
100 KZT1.46810 CNY
250 KZT3.67025 CNY
500 KZT7.34050 CNY
1000 KZT14.68100 CNY
2000 KZT29.36200 CNY
5000 KZT73.40500 CNY
10000 KZT146.81000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY68.11510 KZT
5 CNY340.57550 KZT
10 CNY681.15100 KZT
20 CNY1,362.30200 KZT
50 CNY3,405.75500 KZT
100 CNY6,811.51000 KZT
250 CNY17,028.77500 KZT
500 CNY34,057.55000 KZT
1000 CNY68,115.10000 KZT
2000 CNY136,230.20000 KZT
5000 CNY340,575.50000 KZT
10000 CNY681,151.00000 KZT