Convert KZT to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to South African rand today

1,000 kzt
38.87 zar

₸1.000 KZT = R0.03887 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Loading

1 CAD0.73210.9913.2890.6830.5771.1951.099
1 SGD0.7391.01113.4170.6890.5821.2071.11
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.083

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South African Rand
1 KZT0.03887 ZAR
5 KZT0.19437 ZAR
10 KZT0.38875 ZAR
20 KZT0.77749 ZAR
50 KZT1.94373 ZAR
100 KZT3.88745 ZAR
250 KZT9.71863 ZAR
500 KZT19.43725 ZAR
1000 KZT38.87450 ZAR
2000 KZT77.74900 ZAR
5000 KZT194.37250 ZAR
10000 KZT388.74500 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZAR25.72380 KZT
5 ZAR128.61900 KZT
10 ZAR257.23800 KZT
20 ZAR514.47600 KZT
50 ZAR1,286.19000 KZT
100 ZAR2,572.38000 KZT
250 ZAR6,430.95000 KZT
500 ZAR12,861.90000 KZT
1000 ZAR25,723.80000 KZT
2000 ZAR51,447.60000 KZT
5000 ZAR128,619.00000 KZT
10000 ZAR257,238.00000 KZT