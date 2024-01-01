Kazakhstani tenges to Euros today

Convert KZT to EUR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = €0.001911 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 KZT to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0020
Low0.00190.0018
Average0.00190.0019
Change2.47%-1.71%
View full history

1 KZT to EUR stats

The performance of KZT to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for KZT to EUR was 2.47.

The performance of KZT to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for KZT to EUR was -1.71.

Track market ratesView KZT to EUR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7980.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8720.670.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.480.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Euro
1 KZT0.00191 EUR
5 KZT0.00956 EUR
10 KZT0.01911 EUR
20 KZT0.03823 EUR
50 KZT0.09557 EUR
100 KZT0.19115 EUR
250 KZT0.47787 EUR
500 KZT0.95574 EUR
1000 KZT1.91147 EUR
2000 KZT3.82294 EUR
5000 KZT9.55735 EUR
10000 KZT19.11470 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EUR523.15900 KZT
5 EUR2,615.79500 KZT
10 EUR5,231.59000 KZT
20 EUR10,463.18000 KZT
50 EUR26,157.95000 KZT
100 EUR52,315.90000 KZT
250 EUR130,789.75000 KZT
500 EUR261,579.50000 KZT
1000 EUR523,159.00000 KZT
2000 EUR1,046,318.00000 KZT
5000 EUR2,615,795.00000 KZT
10000 EUR5,231,590.00000 KZT