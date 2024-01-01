Convert KZT to EUR at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Euros today

1,000 kzt
1.97 eur

₸1.000 KZT = €0.001973 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00200.0021
Change-4.27%-5.18%
1 KZT to EUR stats

The performance of KZT to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for KZT to EUR was -4.27.

The performance of KZT to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for KZT to EUR was -5.18.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Euro
1 KZT0,00197 EUR
5 KZT0,00987 EUR
10 KZT0,01973 EUR
20 KZT0,03947 EUR
50 KZT0,09867 EUR
100 KZT0,19733 EUR
250 KZT0,49334 EUR
500 KZT0,98667 EUR
1000 KZT1,97334 EUR
2000 KZT3,94668 EUR
5000 KZT9,86670 EUR
10000 KZT19,73340 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EUR506,75400 KZT
5 EUR2.533,77000 KZT
10 EUR5.067,54000 KZT
20 EUR10.135,08000 KZT
50 EUR25.337,70000 KZT
100 EUR50.675,40000 KZT
250 EUR126.688,50000 KZT
500 EUR253.377,00000 KZT
1000 EUR506.754,00000 KZT
2000 EUR1.013.508,00000 KZT
5000 EUR2.533.770,00000 KZT
10000 EUR5.067.540,00000 KZT