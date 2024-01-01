Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars today
Convert KZT to AUD at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KZT to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0034
|0.0035
|Low
|0.0032
|0.0032
|Average
|0.0033
|0.0034
|Change
|-5.71%
|-7.98%
|View full history
1 KZT to AUD stats
The performance of KZT to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0033. The change for KZT to AUD was -5.71.
The performance of KZT to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for KZT to AUD was -7.98.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge
Change Converter source currency
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 AUD
|315,49400 KZT
|5 AUD
|1.577,47000 KZT
|10 AUD
|3.154,94000 KZT
|20 AUD
|6.309,88000 KZT
|50 AUD
|15.774,70000 KZT
|100 AUD
|31.549,40000 KZT
|250 AUD
|78.873,50000 KZT
|500 AUD
|157.747,00000 KZT
|1000 AUD
|315.494,00000 KZT
|2000 AUD
|630.988,00000 KZT
|5000 AUD
|1.577.470,00000 KZT
|10000 AUD
|3.154.940,00000 KZT