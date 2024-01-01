Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars today

Convert KZT to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
3.17 aud

₸1.000 KZT = A$0.003170 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0035
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00330.0034
Change-5.71%-7.98%
1 KZT to AUD stats

The performance of KZT to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0033. The change for KZT to AUD was -5.71.

The performance of KZT to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for KZT to AUD was -7.98.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Australian Dollar
1 KZT0,00317 AUD
5 KZT0,01585 AUD
10 KZT0,03170 AUD
20 KZT0,06339 AUD
50 KZT0,15848 AUD
100 KZT0,31696 AUD
250 KZT0,79241 AUD
500 KZT1,58482 AUD
1000 KZT3,16963 AUD
2000 KZT6,33926 AUD
5000 KZT15,84815 AUD
10000 KZT31,69630 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AUD315,49400 KZT
5 AUD1.577,47000 KZT
10 AUD3.154,94000 KZT
20 AUD6.309,88000 KZT
50 AUD15.774,70000 KZT
100 AUD31.549,40000 KZT
250 AUD78.873,50000 KZT
500 AUD157.747,00000 KZT
1000 AUD315.494,00000 KZT
2000 AUD630.988,00000 KZT
5000 AUD1.577.470,00000 KZT
10000 AUD3.154.940,00000 KZT