10 Australian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AUD to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 aud
2,979.50 kzt

A$1.000 AUD = ₸298.0 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
How to convert Australian dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AUD297,95000 KZT
5 AUD1.489,75000 KZT
10 AUD2.979,50000 KZT
20 AUD5.959,00000 KZT
50 AUD14.897,50000 KZT
100 AUD29.795,00000 KZT
250 AUD74.487,50000 KZT
500 AUD148.975,00000 KZT
1000 AUD297.950,00000 KZT
2000 AUD595.900,00000 KZT
5000 AUD1.489.750,00000 KZT
10000 AUD2.979.500,00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Australian Dollar
1 KZT0,00336 AUD
5 KZT0,01678 AUD
10 KZT0,03356 AUD
20 KZT0,06713 AUD
50 KZT0,16781 AUD
100 KZT0,33563 AUD
250 KZT0,83907 AUD
500 KZT1,67814 AUD
1000 KZT3,35627 AUD
2000 KZT6,71254 AUD
5000 KZT16,78135 AUD
10000 KZT33,56270 AUD