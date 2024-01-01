Czech korunas to Kazakhstani tenges today

10,000 czk
1,96,540 kzt

Kč1.000 CZK = ₸19.65 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:41
1 EUR11.0750.8431,478.574.33589.83934.8090.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.294.03383.56332.3780.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,754.535.144106.60541.3061.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CZK19,65400 KZT
5 CZK98,27000 KZT
10 CZK196,54000 KZT
20 CZK393,08000 KZT
50 CZK982,70000 KZT
100 CZK1.965,40000 KZT
250 CZK4.913,50000 KZT
500 CZK9.827,00000 KZT
1000 CZK19.654,00000 KZT
2000 CZK39.308,00000 KZT
5000 CZK98.270,00000 KZT
10000 CZK196.540,00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KZT0,05088 CZK
5 KZT0,25440 CZK
10 KZT0,50880 CZK
20 KZT1,01760 CZK
50 KZT2,54401 CZK
100 KZT5,08801 CZK
250 KZT12,72003 CZK
500 KZT25,44005 CZK
1000 KZT50,88010 CZK
2000 KZT101,76020 CZK
5000 KZT254,40050 CZK
10000 KZT508,80100 CZK