1.00000 KZT = 0.04906 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KZT0.04906 CZK
5 KZT0.24528 CZK
10 KZT0.49056 CZK
20 KZT0.98112 CZK
50 KZT2.45280 CZK
100 KZT4.90559 CZK
250 KZT12.26398 CZK
500 KZT24.52795 CZK
1000 KZT49.05590 CZK
2000 KZT98.11180 CZK
5000 KZT245.27950 CZK
10000 KZT490.55900 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CZK20.38490 KZT
5 CZK101.92450 KZT
10 CZK203.84900 KZT
20 CZK407.69800 KZT
50 CZK1019.24500 KZT
100 CZK2038.49000 KZT
250 CZK5096.22500 KZT
500 CZK10192.45000 KZT
1000 CZK20384.90000 KZT
2000 CZK40769.80000 KZT
5000 CZK101924.50000 KZT
10000 CZK203849.00000 KZT