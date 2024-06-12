Czech koruna to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 19,653 today, reflecting a 0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.371% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 19,842 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 19,531 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.