1.00000 KZT = 0.00322 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Australian Dollar
1 KZT0.00322 AUD
5 KZT0.01610 AUD
10 KZT0.03219 AUD
20 KZT0.06438 AUD
50 KZT0.16096 AUD
100 KZT0.32192 AUD
250 KZT0.80480 AUD
500 KZT1.60960 AUD
1000 KZT3.21920 AUD
2000 KZT6.43840 AUD
5000 KZT16.09600 AUD
10000 KZT32.19200 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AUD310.63600 KZT
5 AUD1553.18000 KZT
10 AUD3106.36000 KZT
20 AUD6212.72000 KZT
50 AUD15531.80000 KZT
100 AUD31063.60000 KZT
250 AUD77659.00000 KZT
500 AUD155318.00000 KZT
1000 AUD310636.00000 KZT
2000 AUD621272.00000 KZT
5000 AUD1553180.00000 KZT
10000 AUD3106360.00000 KZT