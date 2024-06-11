Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges history summary. This is the Australian dollar (AUD) to Kazakhstani tenges (KZT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AUD and KZT historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.
Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 297,950 today, reflecting a 0.502% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.096% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 298,974 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 294,462 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.
