Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 297,950 today, reflecting a 0.502% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.096% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 298,974 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 294,462 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.