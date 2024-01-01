Kazakhstani tenges to Euros today

Convert KZT to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
2.03 eur

1.000 KZT = 0.002030 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Euro
1 KZT0.00203 EUR
5 KZT0.01015 EUR
10 KZT0.02030 EUR
20 KZT0.04061 EUR
50 KZT0.10152 EUR
100 KZT0.20304 EUR
250 KZT0.50760 EUR
500 KZT1.01520 EUR
1000 KZT2.03040 EUR
2000 KZT4.06080 EUR
5000 KZT10.15200 EUR
10000 KZT20.30400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EUR492.51400 KZT
5 EUR2,462.57000 KZT
10 EUR4,925.14000 KZT
20 EUR9,850.28000 KZT
50 EUR24,625.70000 KZT
100 EUR49,251.40000 KZT
250 EUR123,128.50000 KZT
500 EUR246,257.00000 KZT
1000 EUR492,514.00000 KZT
2000 EUR985,028.00000 KZT
5000 EUR2,462,570.00000 KZT
10000 EUR4,925,140.00000 KZT