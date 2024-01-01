Kazakhstani tenges to Singapore dollars today

Convert KZT to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
2.97 sgd

1.000 KZT = 0.002973 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:01
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Singapore Dollar
1 KZT0.00297 SGD
5 KZT0.01486 SGD
10 KZT0.02973 SGD
20 KZT0.05946 SGD
50 KZT0.14865 SGD
100 KZT0.29730 SGD
250 KZT0.74325 SGD
500 KZT1.48649 SGD
1000 KZT2.97298 SGD
2000 KZT5.94596 SGD
5000 KZT14.86490 SGD
10000 KZT29.72980 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SGD336.36300 KZT
5 SGD1,681.81500 KZT
10 SGD3,363.63000 KZT
20 SGD6,727.26000 KZT
50 SGD16,818.15000 KZT
100 SGD33,636.30000 KZT
250 SGD84,090.75000 KZT
500 SGD168,181.50000 KZT
1000 SGD336,363.00000 KZT
2000 SGD672,726.00000 KZT
5000 SGD1,681,815.00000 KZT
10000 SGD3,363,630.00000 KZT