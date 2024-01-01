Kazakhstani tenges to South African rand today

Convert KZT to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
41.49 zar

1.000 KZT = 0.04149 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3481.33918.6950.9150.7821.6421.516
1 CAD0.74210.99413.8680.6790.581.2181.125
1 SGD0.7471.006113.9570.6830.5841.2261.132
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.07210.0490.0420.0880.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South African Rand
1 KZT0.04149 ZAR
5 KZT0.20747 ZAR
10 KZT0.41495 ZAR
20 KZT0.82990 ZAR
50 KZT2.07475 ZAR
100 KZT4.14949 ZAR
250 KZT10.37373 ZAR
500 KZT20.74745 ZAR
1000 KZT41.49490 ZAR
2000 KZT82.98980 ZAR
5000 KZT207.47450 ZAR
10000 KZT414.94900 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZAR24.09930 KZT
5 ZAR120.49650 KZT
10 ZAR240.99300 KZT
20 ZAR481.98600 KZT
50 ZAR1,204.96500 KZT
100 ZAR2,409.93000 KZT
250 ZAR6,024.82500 KZT
500 ZAR12,049.65000 KZT
1000 ZAR24,099.30000 KZT
2000 ZAR48,198.60000 KZT
5000 ZAR120,496.50000 KZT
10000 ZAR240,993.00000 KZT