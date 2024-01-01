Kazakhstani tenges to British pounds sterling today

1,000 kzt
1.74 gbp

1.000 KZT = 0.001735 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / British Pound Sterling
1 KZT0.00174 GBP
5 KZT0.00868 GBP
10 KZT0.01735 GBP
20 KZT0.03470 GBP
50 KZT0.08676 GBP
100 KZT0.17352 GBP
250 KZT0.43379 GBP
500 KZT0.86759 GBP
1000 KZT1.73517 GBP
2000 KZT3.47034 GBP
5000 KZT8.67585 GBP
10000 KZT17.35170 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GBP576.31200 KZT
5 GBP2,881.56000 KZT
10 GBP5,763.12000 KZT
20 GBP11,526.24000 KZT
50 GBP28,815.60000 KZT
100 GBP57,631.20000 KZT
250 GBP144,078.00000 KZT
500 GBP288,156.00000 KZT
1000 GBP576,312.00000 KZT
2000 GBP1,152,624.00000 KZT
5000 GBP2,881,560.00000 KZT
10000 GBP5,763,120.00000 KZT