1,000 kzt
3.64 nzd

1.000 KZT = 0.003644 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Zealand Dollar
1 KZT0.00364 NZD
5 KZT0.01822 NZD
10 KZT0.03644 NZD
20 KZT0.07288 NZD
50 KZT0.18219 NZD
100 KZT0.36438 NZD
250 KZT0.91096 NZD
500 KZT1.82191 NZD
1000 KZT3.64382 NZD
2000 KZT7.28764 NZD
5000 KZT18.21910 NZD
10000 KZT36.43820 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NZD274.43700 KZT
5 NZD1,372.18500 KZT
10 NZD2,744.37000 KZT
20 NZD5,488.74000 KZT
50 NZD13,721.85000 KZT
100 NZD27,443.70000 KZT
250 NZD68,609.25000 KZT
500 NZD137,218.50000 KZT
1000 NZD274,437.00000 KZT
2000 NZD548,874.00000 KZT
5000 NZD1,372,185.00000 KZT
10000 NZD2,744,370.00000 KZT