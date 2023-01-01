Brazilian reais to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BRL to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
95,164.80 kzt

1.00000 BRL = 95.16480 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.087890.53271.492681.67380.965318.7771
1 GBP1.1429211.24325103.471.705991.912991.1032621.4604
1 USD0.91930.804343183.22551.37221.53870.887417.2615
1 INR0.01104570.009664630.012015510.01648770.01848830.01066260.207406

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BRL95.16480 KZT
5 BRL475.82400 KZT
10 BRL951.64800 KZT
20 BRL1903.29600 KZT
50 BRL4758.24000 KZT
100 BRL9516.48000 KZT
250 BRL23791.20000 KZT
500 BRL47582.40000 KZT
1000 BRL95164.80000 KZT
2000 BRL190329.60000 KZT
5000 BRL475824.00000 KZT
10000 BRL951648.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brazilian Real
1 KZT0.01051 BRL
5 KZT0.05254 BRL
10 KZT0.10508 BRL
20 KZT0.21016 BRL
50 KZT0.52541 BRL
100 KZT1.05081 BRL
250 KZT2.62702 BRL
500 KZT5.25405 BRL
1000 KZT10.50810 BRL
2000 KZT21.01620 BRL
5000 KZT52.54050 BRL
10000 KZT105.08100 BRL