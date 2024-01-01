5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Brazilian reais

Convert KZT to BRL at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = R$0.01173 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 KZT to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0121
Low0.01130.0113
Average0.01150.0116
Change3.11%-1.75%
View full history

1 KZT to BRL stats

The performance of KZT to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for KZT to BRL was 3.11.

The performance of KZT to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0121 and a 90 day low of 0.0113. This means the 90 day average was 0.0116. The change for KZT to BRL was -1.75.

Track market ratesView KZT to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8170.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8860.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4810.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brazilian Real
1 KZT0.01173 BRL
5 KZT0.05866 BRL
10 KZT0.11732 BRL
20 KZT0.23465 BRL
50 KZT0.58662 BRL
100 KZT1.17323 BRL
250 KZT2.93307 BRL
500 KZT5.86615 BRL
1000 KZT11.73230 BRL
2000 KZT23.46460 BRL
5000 KZT58.66150 BRL
10000 KZT117.32300 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BRL85.23480 KZT
5 BRL426.17400 KZT
10 BRL852.34800 KZT
20 BRL1,704.69600 KZT
50 BRL4,261.74000 KZT
100 BRL8,523.48000 KZT
250 BRL21,308.70000 KZT
500 BRL42,617.40000 KZT
1000 BRL85,234.80000 KZT
2000 BRL170,469.60000 KZT
5000 BRL426,174.00000 KZT
10000 BRL852,348.00000 KZT