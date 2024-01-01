Euros to Kazakhstani tenges today

1,000 eur
490,941 kzt

1.000 EUR = 490.9 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6251.7271.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.920.786183.0221.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Euro / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EUR490.94100 KZT
5 EUR2,454.70500 KZT
10 EUR4,909.41000 KZT
20 EUR9,818.82000 KZT
50 EUR24,547.05000 KZT
100 EUR49,094.10000 KZT
250 EUR122,735.25000 KZT
500 EUR245,470.50000 KZT
1000 EUR490,941.00000 KZT
2000 EUR981,882.00000 KZT
5000 EUR2,454,705.00000 KZT
10000 EUR4,909,410.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Euro
1 KZT0.00204 EUR
5 KZT0.01018 EUR
10 KZT0.02037 EUR
20 KZT0.04074 EUR
50 KZT0.10184 EUR
100 KZT0.20369 EUR
250 KZT0.50922 EUR
500 KZT1.01845 EUR
1000 KZT2.03690 EUR
2000 KZT4.07380 EUR
5000 KZT10.18450 EUR
10000 KZT20.36900 EUR