Hong Kong dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert HKD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
57,581.30 kzt

1.000 HKD = 57.58 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3851.4731.6630.96818.167
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7971.7241.9471.13321.265
1 USD0.920.786183.1931.3551.5310.89116.722
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 HKD5,758.13000 KZT
200 HKD11,516.26000 KZT
300 HKD17,274.39000 KZT
500 HKD28,790.65000 KZT
1000 HKD57,581.30000 KZT
2000 HKD115,162.60000 KZT
2500 HKD143,953.25000 KZT
3000 HKD172,743.90000 KZT
4000 HKD230,325.20000 KZT
5000 HKD287,906.50000 KZT
10000 HKD575,813.00000 KZT
20000 HKD1,151,626.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KZT0.01737 HKD
5 KZT0.08683 HKD
10 KZT0.17367 HKD
20 KZT0.34733 HKD
50 KZT0.86834 HKD
100 KZT1.73667 HKD
250 KZT4.34167 HKD
500 KZT8.68335 HKD
1000 KZT17.36670 HKD
2000 KZT34.73340 HKD
5000 KZT86.83350 HKD
10000 KZT173.66700 HKD