Hong Kong dollar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 61.906 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.372% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 61.933 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 61.550 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.279% decrease in value.