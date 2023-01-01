50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MVR to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
1492.91 kzt

1.00000 MVR = 29.85830 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MVR29.85830 KZT
5 MVR149.29150 KZT
10 MVR298.58300 KZT
20 MVR597.16600 KZT
50 MVR1492.91500 KZT
100 MVR2985.83000 KZT
250 MVR7464.57500 KZT
500 MVR14929.15000 KZT
1000 MVR29858.30000 KZT
2000 MVR59716.60000 KZT
5000 MVR149291.50000 KZT
10000 MVR298583.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KZT0.03349 MVR
5 KZT0.16746 MVR
10 KZT0.33492 MVR
20 KZT0.66983 MVR
50 KZT1.67457 MVR
100 KZT3.34915 MVR
250 KZT8.37288 MVR
500 KZT16.74575 MVR
1000 KZT33.49150 MVR
2000 KZT66.98300 MVR
5000 KZT167.45750 MVR
10000 KZT334.91500 MVR