Maldivian rufiyaas to CFP francs today

Convert MVR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
7,009 xpf

MVR1.000 MVR = ₣7.009 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
MVR to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 MVR to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.22597.3172
Low6.97946.9794
Average7.07557.1740
Change-3.01%-1.72%
1 MVR to XPF stats

The performance of MVR to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2259 and a 30 day low of 6.9794. This means the 30 day average was 7.0755. The change for MVR to XPF was -3.01.

The performance of MVR to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3172 and a 90 day low of 6.9794. This means the 90 day average was 7.1740. The change for MVR to XPF was -1.72.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.980.9061.491.3560.76383.9631.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.85211.6451.4970.84292.7031.443
1 AUD0.67112.0710.60810.910.51256.3680.877

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFP Franc
1 MVR7.00870 XPF
5 MVR35.04350 XPF
10 MVR70.08700 XPF
20 MVR140.17400 XPF
50 MVR350.43500 XPF
100 MVR700.87000 XPF
250 MVR1,752.17500 XPF
500 MVR3,504.35000 XPF
1000 MVR7,008.70000 XPF
2000 MVR14,017.40000 XPF
5000 MVR35,043.50000 XPF
10000 MVR70,087.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XPF0.14268 MVR
5 XPF0.71340 MVR
10 XPF1.42680 MVR
20 XPF2.85360 MVR
50 XPF7.13400 MVR
100 XPF14.26800 MVR
250 XPF35.67000 MVR
500 XPF71.34000 MVR
1000 XPF142.68000 MVR
2000 XPF285.36000 MVR
5000 XPF713.40000 MVR
10000 XPF1,426.80000 MVR