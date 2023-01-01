5 Maldivian rufiyaas to CFP francs

Convert MVR to XPF at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
36 xpf

1.00000 MVR = 7.10252 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFP Franc
1 MVR7.10252 XPF
5 MVR35.51260 XPF
10 MVR71.02520 XPF
20 MVR142.05040 XPF
50 MVR355.12600 XPF
100 MVR710.25200 XPF
250 MVR1775.63000 XPF
500 MVR3551.26000 XPF
1000 MVR7102.52000 XPF
2000 MVR14205.04000 XPF
5000 MVR35512.60000 XPF
10000 MVR71025.20000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XPF0.14080 MVR
5 XPF0.70398 MVR
10 XPF1.40795 MVR
20 XPF2.81590 MVR
50 XPF7.03975 MVR
100 XPF14.07950 MVR
250 XPF35.19875 MVR
500 XPF70.39750 MVR
1000 XPF140.79500 MVR
2000 XPF281.59000 MVR
5000 XPF703.97500 MVR
10000 XPF1407.95000 MVR