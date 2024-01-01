Indonesian rupiahs to CFP francs today

Convert IDR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
6,959 xpf

1.000 IDR = 0.006959 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFP Franc
1 IDR0.00696 XPF
5 IDR0.03480 XPF
10 IDR0.06959 XPF
20 IDR0.13918 XPF
50 IDR0.34795 XPF
100 IDR0.69591 XPF
250 IDR1.73977 XPF
500 IDR3.47954 XPF
1000 IDR6.95908 XPF
2000 IDR13.91816 XPF
5000 IDR34.79540 XPF
10000 IDR69.59080 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XPF143.69700 IDR
5 XPF718.48500 IDR
10 XPF1,436.97000 IDR
20 XPF2,873.94000 IDR
50 XPF7,184.85000 IDR
100 XPF14,369.70000 IDR
250 XPF35,924.25000 IDR
500 XPF71,848.50000 IDR
1000 XPF143,697.00000 IDR
2000 XPF287,394.00000 IDR
5000 XPF718,485.00000 IDR
10000 XPF1,436,970.00000 IDR