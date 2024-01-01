Maldivian rufiyaas to South Korean wons today
Convert MVR to KRW at the real exchange rate
MVR to KRW conversion chart
1 MVR = 87.02110 KRW
0
|1 MVR to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|90.1513
|91.4304
|Low
|85.9331
|85.9331
|Average
|87.8161
|89.5211
|Change
|-2.55%
|-2.02%
1 MVR to KRW stats
The performance of MVR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.1513 and a 30 day low of 85.9331. This means the 30 day average was 87.8161. The change for MVR to KRW was -2.55.
The performance of MVR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.4304 and a 90 day low of 85.9331. This means the 90 day average was 89.5211. The change for MVR to KRW was -2.02.
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
|1 MVR
|87.02110 KRW
|5 MVR
|435.10550 KRW
|10 MVR
|870.21100 KRW
|20 MVR
|1,740.42200 KRW
|50 MVR
|4,351.05500 KRW
|100 MVR
|8,702.11000 KRW
|250 MVR
|21,755.27500 KRW
|500 MVR
|43,510.55000 KRW
|1000 MVR
|87,021.10000 KRW
|2000 MVR
|174,042.20000 KRW
|5000 MVR
|435,105.50000 KRW
|10000 MVR
|870,211.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 KRW
|0.01149 MVR
|5 KRW
|0.05746 MVR
|10 KRW
|0.11492 MVR
|20 KRW
|0.22983 MVR
|50 KRW
|0.57458 MVR
|100 KRW
|1.14915 MVR
|250 KRW
|2.87288 MVR
|500 KRW
|5.74575 MVR
|1000 KRW
|11.49150 MVR
|2000 KRW
|22.98300 MVR
|5000 KRW
|57.45750 MVR
|10000 KRW
|114.91500 MVR
|20000 KRW
|229.83000 MVR
|30000 KRW
|344.74500 MVR
|40000 KRW
|459.66000 MVR
|50000 KRW
|574.57500 MVR