Maldivian rufiyaas to South Korean wons today

Convert MVR to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
87,021 krw

MVR1.000 MVR = ₩87.02 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
MVR to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 MVR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High90.151391.4304
Low85.933185.9331
Average87.816189.5211
Change-2.55%-2.02%
1 MVR to KRW stats

The performance of MVR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 90.1513 and a 30 day low of 85.9331. This means the 30 day average was 87.8161. The change for MVR to KRW was -2.55.

The performance of MVR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.4304 and a 90 day low of 85.9331. This means the 90 day average was 89.5211. The change for MVR to KRW was -2.02.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4970.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / South Korean Won
1 MVR87.02110 KRW
5 MVR435.10550 KRW
10 MVR870.21100 KRW
20 MVR1,740.42200 KRW
50 MVR4,351.05500 KRW
100 MVR8,702.11000 KRW
250 MVR21,755.27500 KRW
500 MVR43,510.55000 KRW
1000 MVR87,021.10000 KRW
2000 MVR174,042.20000 KRW
5000 MVR435,105.50000 KRW
10000 MVR870,211.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KRW0.01149 MVR
5 KRW0.05746 MVR
10 KRW0.11492 MVR
20 KRW0.22983 MVR
50 KRW0.57458 MVR
100 KRW1.14915 MVR
250 KRW2.87288 MVR
500 KRW5.74575 MVR
1000 KRW11.49150 MVR
2000 KRW22.98300 MVR
5000 KRW57.45750 MVR
10000 KRW114.91500 MVR
20000 KRW229.83000 MVR
30000 KRW344.74500 MVR
40000 KRW459.66000 MVR
50000 KRW574.57500 MVR