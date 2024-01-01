Maldivian rufiyaas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MVR to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
10,166.80 jmd

MVR1.000 MVR = J$10.17 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
MVR to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 MVR to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.319310.3193
Low10.151210.0971
Average10.203010.2052
Change-0.98%0.66%
1 MVR to JMD stats

The performance of MVR to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3193 and a 30 day low of 10.1512. This means the 30 day average was 10.2030. The change for MVR to JMD was -0.98.

The performance of MVR to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.3193 and a 90 day low of 10.0971. This means the 90 day average was 10.2052. The change for MVR to JMD was 0.66.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4960.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jamaican Dollar
1 MVR10.16680 JMD
5 MVR50.83400 JMD
10 MVR101.66800 JMD
20 MVR203.33600 JMD
50 MVR508.34000 JMD
100 MVR1,016.68000 JMD
250 MVR2,541.70000 JMD
500 MVR5,083.40000 JMD
1000 MVR10,166.80000 JMD
2000 MVR20,333.60000 JMD
5000 MVR50,834.00000 JMD
10000 MVR101,668.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JMD0.09836 MVR
5 JMD0.49180 MVR
10 JMD0.98359 MVR
20 JMD1.96718 MVR
50 JMD4.91796 MVR
100 JMD9.83591 MVR
250 JMD24.58978 MVR
500 JMD49.17955 MVR
1000 JMD98.35910 MVR
2000 JMD196.71820 MVR
5000 JMD491.79550 MVR
10000 JMD983.59100 MVR