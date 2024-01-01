Singapore dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert SGD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
119,922 jmd

S$1.000 SGD = J$119.9 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
SGD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 SGD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High120.5100120.5100
Low117.5890114.6800
Average119.2650116.8917
Change1.83%3.77%
1 SGD to JMD stats

The performance of SGD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.5100 and a 30 day low of 117.5890. This means the 30 day average was 119.2650. The change for SGD to JMD was 1.83.

The performance of SGD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 120.5100 and a 90 day low of 114.6800. This means the 90 day average was 116.8917. The change for SGD to JMD was 3.77.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SGD119.92200 JMD
5 SGD599.61000 JMD
10 SGD1,199.22000 JMD
20 SGD2,398.44000 JMD
50 SGD5,996.10000 JMD
100 SGD11,992.20000 JMD
250 SGD29,980.50000 JMD
500 SGD59,961.00000 JMD
1000 SGD119,922.00000 JMD
2000 SGD239,844.00000 JMD
5000 SGD599,610.00000 JMD
10000 SGD1,199,220.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 JMD0.00834 SGD
5 JMD0.04169 SGD
10 JMD0.08339 SGD
20 JMD0.16678 SGD
50 JMD0.41694 SGD
100 JMD0.83388 SGD
250 JMD2.08469 SGD
500 JMD4.16938 SGD
1000 JMD8.33876 SGD
2000 JMD16.67752 SGD
5000 JMD41.69380 SGD
10000 JMD83.38760 SGD