Swedish kronor to Jamaican dollars today

Convert SEK to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
15,201 jmd

kr1.000 SEK = J$15.20 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
SEK to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

JMD
1 SEK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.441515.4415
Low14.737914.3998
Average15.112314.8678
Change3.13%1.41%
1 SEK to JMD stats

The performance of SEK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.4415 and a 30 day low of 14.7379. This means the 30 day average was 15.1123. The change for SEK to JMD was 3.13.

The performance of SEK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4415 and a 90 day low of 14.3998. This means the 90 day average was 14.8678. The change for SEK to JMD was 1.41.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jamaican Dollar
1 SEK15.20100 JMD
5 SEK76.00500 JMD
10 SEK152.01000 JMD
20 SEK304.02000 JMD
50 SEK760.05000 JMD
100 SEK1,520.10000 JMD
250 SEK3,800.25000 JMD
500 SEK7,600.50000 JMD
1000 SEK15,201.00000 JMD
2000 SEK30,402.00000 JMD
5000 SEK76,005.00000 JMD
10000 SEK152,010.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 JMD0.06579 SEK
5 JMD0.32893 SEK
10 JMD0.65785 SEK
20 JMD1.31570 SEK
50 JMD3.28926 SEK
100 JMD6.57851 SEK
250 JMD16.44628 SEK
500 JMD32.89255 SEK
1000 JMD65.78510 SEK
2000 JMD131.57020 SEK
5000 JMD328.92550 SEK
10000 JMD657.85100 SEK