1,000 ils
42,019.40 jmd

1.000 ILS = 42.02 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Jamaican Dollar
1 ILS42.01940 JMD
5 ILS210.09700 JMD
10 ILS420.19400 JMD
20 ILS840.38800 JMD
50 ILS2,100.97000 JMD
100 ILS4,201.94000 JMD
250 ILS10,504.85000 JMD
500 ILS21,009.70000 JMD
1000 ILS42,019.40000 JMD
2000 ILS84,038.80000 JMD
5000 ILS210,097.00000 JMD
10000 ILS420,194.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 JMD0.02380 ILS
5 JMD0.11899 ILS
10 JMD0.23799 ILS
20 JMD0.47597 ILS
50 JMD1.18993 ILS
100 JMD2.37985 ILS
250 JMD5.94963 ILS
500 JMD11.89925 ILS
1000 JMD23.79850 ILS
2000 JMD47.59700 ILS
5000 JMD118.99250 ILS
10000 JMD237.98500 ILS