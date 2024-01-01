Australian dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert AUD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
100,389 jmd

1.000 AUD = 100.4 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3081.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7181.7281.9481.13221.375
1 USD0.920.786183.0951.3581.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 AUD100.38900 JMD
5 AUD501.94500 JMD
10 AUD1,003.89000 JMD
20 AUD2,007.78000 JMD
50 AUD5,019.45000 JMD
100 AUD10,038.90000 JMD
250 AUD25,097.25000 JMD
500 AUD50,194.50000 JMD
1000 AUD100,389.00000 JMD
2000 AUD200,778.00000 JMD
5000 AUD501,945.00000 JMD
10000 AUD1,003,890.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 JMD0.00996 AUD
5 JMD0.04981 AUD
10 JMD0.09961 AUD
20 JMD0.19923 AUD
50 JMD0.49806 AUD
100 JMD0.99613 AUD
250 JMD2.49032 AUD
500 JMD4.98063 AUD
1000 JMD9.96127 AUD
2000 JMD19.92254 AUD
5000 JMD49.80635 AUD
10000 JMD99.61270 AUD