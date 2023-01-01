2000 Swedish kronor to Jamaican dollars

Convert SEK to JMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 sek
29,715 jmd

1.00000 SEK = 14.85750 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Jamaican Dollar
1 SEK14.85750 JMD
5 SEK74.28750 JMD
10 SEK148.57500 JMD
20 SEK297.15000 JMD
50 SEK742.87500 JMD
100 SEK1485.75000 JMD
250 SEK3714.37500 JMD
500 SEK7428.75000 JMD
1000 SEK14857.50000 JMD
2000 SEK29715.00000 JMD
5000 SEK74287.50000 JMD
10000 SEK148575.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 JMD0.06731 SEK
5 JMD0.33653 SEK
10 JMD0.67306 SEK
20 JMD1.34612 SEK
50 JMD3.36530 SEK
100 JMD6.73059 SEK
250 JMD16.82648 SEK
500 JMD33.65295 SEK
1000 JMD67.30590 SEK
2000 JMD134.61180 SEK
5000 JMD336.52950 SEK
10000 JMD673.05900 SEK