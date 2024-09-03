Singapore dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 119.922 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.312% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 120.628 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 119.577 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.196% increase in value.