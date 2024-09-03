Maldivian rufiyaa to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Jamaican dollars is currently 10.167 today, reflecting a -0.988% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.725% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 10.330 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 10.160 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.342% decrease in value.