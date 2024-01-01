Maldivian rufiyaas to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert MVR to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
49.51 imp

MVR1.000 MVR = £0.04951 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
MVR to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 MVR to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05170.0520
Low0.04900.0490
Average0.05020.0508
Change-3.74%-2.33%
1 MVR to IMP stats

The performance of MVR to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0517 and a 30 day low of 0.0490. This means the 30 day average was 0.0502. The change for MVR to IMP was -3.74.

The performance of MVR to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0520 and a 90 day low of 0.0490. This means the 90 day average was 0.0508. The change for MVR to IMP was -2.33.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Isle of Man pound
1 MVR0.04951 IMP
5 MVR0.24755 IMP
10 MVR0.49509 IMP
20 MVR0.99018 IMP
50 MVR2.47546 IMP
100 MVR4.95092 IMP
250 MVR12.37730 IMP
500 MVR24.75460 IMP
1000 MVR49.50920 IMP
2000 MVR99.01840 IMP
5000 MVR247.54600 IMP
10000 MVR495.09200 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 IMP20.19830 MVR
5 IMP100.99150 MVR
10 IMP201.98300 MVR
20 IMP403.96600 MVR
50 IMP1,009.91500 MVR
100 IMP2,019.83000 MVR
250 IMP5,049.57500 MVR
500 IMP10,099.15000 MVR
1000 IMP20,198.30000 MVR
2000 IMP40,396.60000 MVR
5000 IMP100,991.50000 MVR
10000 IMP201,983.00000 MVR