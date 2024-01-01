Singapore dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert SGD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
583.70 imp

S$1.000 SGD = £0.5837 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
SGD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 SGD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59470.5947
Low0.57970.5734
Average0.58690.5823
Change-1.04%0.65%
1 SGD to IMP stats

The performance of SGD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5947 and a 30 day low of 0.5797. This means the 30 day average was 0.5869. The change for SGD to IMP was -1.04.

The performance of SGD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5947 and a 90 day low of 0.5734. This means the 90 day average was 0.5823. The change for SGD to IMP was 0.65.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9517.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,151.211.6460.84392.7457.8674.827
1 AUD0.67110,421.20.60810.51256.3524.782.933

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 SGD0.58370 IMP
5 SGD2.91849 IMP
10 SGD5.83698 IMP
20 SGD11.67396 IMP
50 SGD29.18490 IMP
100 SGD58.36980 IMP
250 SGD145.92450 IMP
500 SGD291.84900 IMP
1000 SGD583.69800 IMP
2000 SGD1,167.39600 IMP
5000 SGD2,918.49000 IMP
10000 SGD5,836.98000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Singapore Dollar
1 IMP1.71321 SGD
5 IMP8.56605 SGD
10 IMP17.13210 SGD
20 IMP34.26420 SGD
50 IMP85.66050 SGD
100 IMP171.32100 SGD
250 IMP428.30250 SGD
500 IMP856.60500 SGD
1000 IMP1,713.21000 SGD
2000 IMP3,426.42000 SGD
5000 IMP8,566.05000 SGD
10000 IMP17,132.10000 SGD