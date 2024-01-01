Danish kroner to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert DKK to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
114.51 imp

1.000 DKK = 0.1145 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Danish kroner to Isle of Man pounds

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Isle of Man pound
1 DKK0.11451 IMP
5 DKK0.57255 IMP
10 DKK1.14510 IMP
20 DKK2.29020 IMP
50 DKK5.72550 IMP
100 DKK11.45100 IMP
250 DKK28.62750 IMP
500 DKK57.25500 IMP
1000 DKK114.51000 IMP
2000 DKK229.02000 IMP
5000 DKK572.55000 IMP
10000 DKK1,145.10000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Danish Krone
1 IMP8.73284 DKK
5 IMP43.66420 DKK
10 IMP87.32840 DKK
20 IMP174.65680 DKK
50 IMP436.64200 DKK
100 IMP873.28400 DKK
250 IMP2,183.21000 DKK
500 IMP4,366.42000 DKK
1000 IMP8,732.84000 DKK
2000 IMP17,465.68000 DKK
5000 IMP43,664.20000 DKK
10000 IMP87,328.40000 DKK