Brazilian reais to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BRL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
156.53 imp

1.000 BRL = 0.1565 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1421.4741.6630.96618.254
1 GBP1.17211.27105.6061.7271.9491.13221.385
1 USD0.9230.787183.1641.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Isle of Man pound
1 BRL0.15653 IMP
5 BRL0.78263 IMP
10 BRL1.56525 IMP
20 BRL3.13050 IMP
50 BRL7.82625 IMP
100 BRL15.65250 IMP
250 BRL39.13125 IMP
500 BRL78.26250 IMP
1000 BRL156.52500 IMP
2000 BRL313.05000 IMP
5000 BRL782.62500 IMP
10000 BRL1,565.25000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Brazilian Real
1 IMP6.38874 BRL
5 IMP31.94370 BRL
10 IMP63.88740 BRL
20 IMP127.77480 BRL
50 IMP319.43700 BRL
100 IMP638.87400 BRL
250 IMP1,597.18500 BRL
500 IMP3,194.37000 BRL
1000 IMP6,388.74000 BRL
2000 IMP12,777.48000 BRL
5000 IMP31,943.70000 BRL
10000 IMP63,887.40000 BRL