Brazilian reais to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BRL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
165.66 imp

1.00000 BRL = 0.16566 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087790.52611.492541.674160.965418.7809
1 GBP1.1429911.2433103.4761.706061.913651.1034421.4676
1 USD0.91940.804311183.22711.37221.539170.8874517.2666
1 INR0.01104650.009664050.012015310.01648740.01849360.0106630.207464

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Isle of Man pound
1 BRL0.16566 IMP
5 BRL0.82832 IMP
10 BRL1.65663 IMP
20 BRL3.31326 IMP
50 BRL8.28315 IMP
100 BRL16.56630 IMP
250 BRL41.41575 IMP
500 BRL82.83150 IMP
1000 BRL165.66300 IMP
2000 BRL331.32600 IMP
5000 BRL828.31500 IMP
10000 BRL1656.63000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Brazilian Real
1 IMP6.03634 BRL
5 IMP30.18170 BRL
10 IMP60.36340 BRL
20 IMP120.72680 BRL
50 IMP301.81700 BRL
100 IMP603.63400 BRL
250 IMP1509.08500 BRL
500 IMP3018.17000 BRL
1000 IMP6036.34000 BRL
2000 IMP12072.68000 BRL
5000 IMP30181.70000 BRL
10000 IMP60363.40000 BRL