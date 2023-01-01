Chinese yuan rmb to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert CNY to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
111.12 imp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11112 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0862590.38791.494681.677090.964618.7193
1 GBP1.143911.24255103.3941.709751.91841.1034121.4129
1 USD0.92060.804797183.2111.3761.543920.8880517.233
1 INR0.01106340.009671760.012017610.01653630.01855430.01067230.2071

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Isle of Man pound
1 CNY0.11112 IMP
5 CNY0.55559 IMP
10 CNY1.11119 IMP
20 CNY2.22238 IMP
50 CNY5.55595 IMP
100 CNY11.11190 IMP
250 CNY27.77975 IMP
500 CNY55.55950 IMP
1000 CNY111.11900 IMP
2000 CNY222.23800 IMP
5000 CNY555.59500 IMP
10000 CNY1111.19000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 IMP8.99939 CNY
5 IMP44.99695 CNY
10 IMP89.99390 CNY
20 IMP179.98780 CNY
50 IMP449.96950 CNY
100 IMP899.93900 CNY
250 IMP2249.84750 CNY
500 IMP4499.69500 CNY
1000 IMP8999.39000 CNY
2000 IMP17998.78000 CNY
5000 IMP44996.95000 CNY
10000 IMP89993.90000 CNY