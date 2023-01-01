Swiss francs to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert CHF to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
906.99 imp

1.00000 CHF = 0.90699 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
How to convert Swiss francs to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 CHF0.90699 IMP
5 CHF4.53493 IMP
10 CHF9.06987 IMP
20 CHF18.13974 IMP
50 CHF45.34935 IMP
100 CHF90.69870 IMP
250 CHF226.74675 IMP
500 CHF453.49350 IMP
1000 CHF906.98700 IMP
2000 CHF1813.97400 IMP
5000 CHF4534.93500 IMP
10000 CHF9069.87000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Swiss Franc
1 IMP1.10255 CHF
5 IMP5.51275 CHF
10 IMP11.02550 CHF
20 IMP22.05100 CHF
50 IMP55.12750 CHF
100 IMP110.25500 CHF
250 IMP275.63750 CHF
500 IMP551.27500 CHF
1000 IMP1102.55000 CHF
2000 IMP2205.10000 CHF
5000 IMP5512.75000 CHF
10000 IMP11025.50000 CHF