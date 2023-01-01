US dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert USD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
805.30 imp

1.00000 USD = 0.80530 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873751.0849590.30441.493431.678320.963818.7856
1 GBP1.1444911.24175103.3551.709271.920881.1030621.5005
1 USD0.92170.805315183.23371.37651.546910.888317.3147
1 INR0.01107370.009675350.012014410.01653780.01858510.01067240.208025

How to convert US dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 USD0.80530 IMP
5 USD4.02649 IMP
10 USD8.05299 IMP
20 USD16.10598 IMP
50 USD40.26495 IMP
100 USD80.52990 IMP
250 USD201.32475 IMP
500 USD402.64950 IMP
1000 USD805.29900 IMP
2000 USD1610.59800 IMP
5000 USD4026.49500 IMP
10000 USD8052.99000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / US Dollar
1 IMP1.24177 USD
5 IMP6.20885 USD
10 IMP12.41770 USD
20 IMP24.83540 USD
50 IMP62.08850 USD
100 IMP124.17700 USD
250 IMP310.44250 USD
500 IMP620.88500 USD
1000 IMP1241.77000 USD
2000 IMP2483.54000 USD
5000 IMP6208.85000 USD
10000 IMP12417.70000 USD