zł1.000 PLN = £0.1916 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 PLN to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19590.2001
Low0.19160.1916
Average0.19430.1965
Change-2.18%-2.92%
1 PLN to IMP stats

The performance of PLN to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1959 and a 30 day low of 0.1916. This means the 30 day average was 0.1943. The change for PLN to IMP was -2.18.

The performance of PLN to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2001 and a 90 day low of 0.1916. This means the 90 day average was 0.1965. The change for PLN to IMP was -2.92.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Isle of Man pound
1 PLN0.19159 IMP
5 PLN0.95794 IMP
10 PLN1.91587 IMP
20 PLN3.83174 IMP
50 PLN9.57935 IMP
100 PLN19.15870 IMP
250 PLN47.89675 IMP
500 PLN95.79350 IMP
1000 PLN191.58700 IMP
2000 PLN383.17400 IMP
5000 PLN957.93500 IMP
10000 PLN1,915.87000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Polish Zloty
1 IMP5.21956 PLN
5 IMP26.09780 PLN
10 IMP52.19560 PLN
20 IMP104.39120 PLN
50 IMP260.97800 PLN
100 IMP521.95600 PLN
250 IMP1,304.89000 PLN
500 IMP2,609.78000 PLN
1000 IMP5,219.56000 PLN
2000 IMP10,439.12000 PLN
5000 IMP26,097.80000 PLN
10000 IMP52,195.60000 PLN