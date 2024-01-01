Brazilian reais to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BRL to IMP at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = £0.1365 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 BRL to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13710.1396
Low0.13150.1315
Average0.13500.1362
Change0.86%0.01%
View full history

1 BRL to IMP stats

The performance of BRL to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1371 and a 30 day low of 0.1315. This means the 30 day average was 0.1350. The change for BRL to IMP was 0.86.

The performance of BRL to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1396 and a 90 day low of 0.1315. This means the 90 day average was 0.1362. The change for BRL to IMP was 0.01.

Track market ratesView BRL to IMP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.316
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.537
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.131
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Isle of Man pound
1 BRL0.13655 IMP
5 BRL0.68274 IMP
10 BRL1.36547 IMP
20 BRL2.73094 IMP
50 BRL6.82735 IMP
100 BRL13.65470 IMP
250 BRL34.13675 IMP
500 BRL68.27350 IMP
1000 BRL136.54700 IMP
2000 BRL273.09400 IMP
5000 BRL682.73500 IMP
10000 BRL1,365.47000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Brazilian Real
1 IMP7.32346 BRL
5 IMP36.61730 BRL
10 IMP73.23460 BRL
20 IMP146.46920 BRL
50 IMP366.17300 BRL
100 IMP732.34600 BRL
250 IMP1,830.86500 BRL
500 IMP3,661.73000 BRL
1000 IMP7,323.46000 BRL
2000 IMP14,646.92000 BRL
5000 IMP36,617.30000 BRL
10000 IMP73,234.60000 BRL